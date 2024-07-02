Philadelphia Union try to break losing streak in matchup with the Chicago Fire

Philadelphia Union (4-8-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (4-10-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Chicago +103, Philadelphia +238, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union will try to stop a four-game slide when they visit the Chicago Fire.

The Fire are 2-7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire rank 10th in the Eastern Conference drawing 92 corner kicks, averaging 4.6 per game.

The Union are 1-6-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union are seventh in the MLS drawing 117 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hugo Cuypers has scored seven goals and added one assist for the Fire. Fabian Herbers has two assists over the past 10 games.

Daniel Gazdag has 10 goals for the Union. Mikael Uhre has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 2-6-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Union: 1-6-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Chase Gasper (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Tobias Salquist (injured), Xherdan Shaqiri (injured).

Union: Isaiah Konrad McNeil LeFlore (injured), Jose Martinez (injured), Daniel Gazdag (injured), Alejandro Bedoya (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press