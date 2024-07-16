Philadelphia Union take on the New England Revolution in Eastern Conference play

New England Revolution (7-13-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (4-10-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Philadelphia -128, New England +300, Draw +297; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution visit the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference play.

The Union are 1-8-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union rank 10th in the Eastern Conference allowing just 41 goals.

The Revolution are 5-12-1 in Eastern Conference games. The Revolution are 7-4 in one-goal games.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Union won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has 11 goals and one assist for the Union. Thai Baribo has three goals over the last 10 games.

Giacomo Vrioni has eight goals and one assist for the Revolution. Esmir Bajraktarevic has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 0-6-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Revolution: 5-5-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Jose Martinez (injured), Andre Blake (injured).

Revolution: Peyton Miller (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Tomas Chancalay (injured), Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Nick Lima (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Emmanuel Boateng (injured), Carles Gil (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press