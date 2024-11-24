Philadelphia takes on Vegas after overtime win

Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (9-10-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Vegas Golden Knights after the Flyers took down the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime.

Philadelphia has a 5-6-0 record in home games and a 9-10-2 record overall. The Flyers are fourth in NHL play with 92 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

Vegas has a 5-4-2 record in road games and a 13-6-2 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 13-2-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 11 goals and 14 assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has scored goals over the last 10 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev has 10 goals and three assists for the Golden Knights. Alexander Holtz has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press