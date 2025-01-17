Philadelphia takes on Indiana on 4-game losing streak

Philadelphia 76ers (15-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup with Indiana as losers of four games in a row.

The Pacers are 14-15 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 17.1 fast break points per game led by Bennedict Mathurin averaging 4.3.

The 76ers have gone 12-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pacers are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Pacers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.1 points and 8.8 assists for the Pacers.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 26 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the 76ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 8-2, averaging 117.5 points, 44.2 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

76ers: 3-7, averaging 110.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), James Wiseman: out for season (calf).

76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (foot), Jared McCain: out for season (meniscus), Andre Drummond: day to day (toe), Caleb Martin: day to day (groin), Kyle Lowry: day to day (hip), KJ Martin: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

