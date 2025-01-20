Philadelphia plays Denver on 3-game road skid

Philadelphia 76ers (15-26, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-16, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against Denver looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Nuggets are 12-8 in home games. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.6 rebounds. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 13.2 boards.

The 76ers are 9-13 on the road. Philadelphia has a 6-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nuggets are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 48.4% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Nuggets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Nuggets.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the 76ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 47.7 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

76ers: 2-8, averaging 108.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Peyton Watson: unknown (head), DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

76ers: Andre Drummond: day to day (toe), Joel Embiid: out (foot), Jared McCain: out for season (meniscus), Caleb Martin: day to day (groin), Kyle Lowry: day to day (hip), Guerschon Yabusele: day to day (knee), Paul George: day to day (groin), KJ Martin: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press