Philadelphia faces New York following overtime win

New York Knicks (4-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -1; over/under is 217

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the New York Knicks following the Philadelphia 76ers' 107-105 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Philadelphia went 47-35 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The 76ers averaged 114.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.5 last season.

New York went 50-32 overall, 12-5 in Atlantic Division play and 23-18 on the road last season. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 108.2 points per game and shoot 47.0% from the field last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (hamstring), Joel Embiid: out (knee).

Knicks: Cameron Payne: out (hamstring), Precious Achiuwa: out (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press