Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl wins, appearances, record

The Philadelphia Eagles made it to Super Bowl 59 with ease after routing the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the 2025 NFC championship game.

Now, Philadelphia will turn its attention to the Kansas City Chiefs as the Eagles look to avenge a loss suffered in their most recent Super Bowl appearance.

Super Bowl 59 will mark the fifth time the Eagles have been to the NFL's biggest stage. It will also give them a chance to win their fifth NFL championship, though three of their titles came in the pre-Super Bowl era.

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won? Here's what to know about their history in the Big Game as they look to deny Patrick Mahomes and Co. the first Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history.

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won?

The Eagles have won just one Super Bowl during their franchise's history. That came in Super Bowl 52, which was played in 2018 as part of the 2017 NFL playoffs. In the second-highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time, the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33.

Philadelphia's lone Super Bowl victory came with backup quarterback Nick Foles entrenched as the team's starter after Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL. Foles enjoyed a terrific performance in Super Bowl 52, completing 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while also catching a 1-yard touchdown on the famed "Philly Special" play.

Tom Brady had a similarly strong performance, racking up 505 yards and three touchdowns in the game. However, he could not catch the lone pass thrown to him on a trick play during the game, a fact he joked about on the broadcast of the 2025 NFC championship game when Foles was shown on screen.

The Eagles will look to become the 15th franchise in NFL history to win multiple Lombardi Trophies as they face the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

Eagles Super Bowl record

The Eagles have a 1-3 record in four Super Bowl appearances. Their three defeats are tied for the fifth-most in NFL history with five other teams: the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

The only teams with more Super Bowl losses than the Eagles entering Super Bowl 59 are the Denver Broncos (5), New England Patriots (5), Buffalo Bills (4) and Minnesota Vikings (4).

Full list of Eagles Super Bowl appearances, results

The Eagles' most recent Super Bowl appearance was their 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. A controversial holding penalty against James Bradberry allowed Kansas City to kick a game-winning field goal with 8 seconds left in that contest.

Philadelphia's first Super Bowl appearance was a 27-10 loss to the then-Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl 15. Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett threw for three touchdowns while Eagles signal-caller Ron Jaworski tossed three interceptions.

Below is the full list of Eagles Super Bowl appearances dating back to Super Bowl 15, which was played in 1981.

Super Bowl 15: Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Super Bowl 39: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

Super Bowl 52: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33

Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35

