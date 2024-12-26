Philadelphia Eagles legend Bill Bergey dies at 79

Legendary Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bill Bergey has died at age 79, his son, Jake, wrote in a post on X on Wednesday morning.

According to that same post, Bergey waged a three-year battle with cancer before his passing. According to an article on the Eagles' website, he was diagnosed with cancer that started in his jaw.

Bergey was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and spent five years with the team — he won the American Football League's Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 1969 — but he's perhaps best known for his stint with the Philadelphia Eagles between 1974 and 1980. He went to four Pro Bowls and was named to five All-Pro teams (two-time First Team selection) during his time with the Eagles. He was once the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL and once held the record for most interceptions by a linebacker.

He also was a part of the team's pre-game and post-game broadcasts. Additionally, he was a former football coach for The Tatnall School in Wilmington, Delaware.

Bill Bergey in action during a 1978 preseason game.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Bill Bergey," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement Wednesday. "An Eagles all-time great, Bill was a legendary linebacker who gained the respect of players and coaches across the league for his blue-collar work ethic and hard-nosed play. He was rightfully inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1988. Bill exemplified what it meant to be an Eagle in every way, and proudly represented the team in the community well after his playing days were over. We will all miss him dearly and extend our deepest condolences to the entire Bergey family."

Bergey is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame and is a member of the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, and the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame in Western New York.

Bergey was born on Feb. 9, 1945, in South Dayton, New York. He had three sons with his wife, Micky Kay, and eight grandchildren. His sons Jake and Josh were both professional lacrosse players. Jake Bergey played for the Philadelphia Wings.

