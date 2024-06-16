Phil Foden is ready to “show the world” what he can do at Euro 2024, says Manchester City teammate

Phil Foden is ready to “show the world” what he can do at Euro 2024, says Manchester City teammate

Manchester City’s standout player from the last campaign, Phil Foden is now ready to “show the world” what he can do through this summer’s European Championships.

England kick-off their 2024 European Championships campaign with a clash against Serbia in the German city of Gelsenkirchen on Sunday night, with Gareth Southgate’s side hoping to light up their tournament in style.

Many of those hopes of a successful tournament rest on the shoulders of Manchester City’s ever-impressive versatile playmaker Phil Foden, who comes into the Euros campaign fresh off the back of his most productive season to date.

Having claimed the Premier League’s senior Player of the Season award, and the Football Writers’ Association’s Men’s Football of the Year, Foden knows exactly what it takes to perform under the greatest of pressures in the search for silverware.

Speaking to the media ahead of England’s opening match of their Euro 2024 campaign this summer, Manchester City teammate John Stones has insisted that Phil Foden is now ready to show the world what he can truly do at the very top of the sport.

“I think he’s absolutely incredible,” Stones said. “First how he plays the game, so silky playing like he’s in the park. I feel like he has brought so much to his game. Goals, maturity, knowing of situations, his pressing.

“This season has been incredible for him and I hope and I’m sure he will bring that to the tournament (…) I feel Phil is someone who doesn’t feel anything on the outside, he just plays the game so freely I hope he comes and does what Phil can do for us, which I know he wants to. He is very proud of being here and representing his country.”

Stones continued by tipping Foden to have a stand-out tournament in Germany this summer, as he explained, “I think it probably suits Phil that maybe that (the pressure and attention) it’s not all on him.

“I believe and we all know that the quality that he’s got what he can bring and does for the team and I think in these occasions, it’s where it brings out of you and maybe it’s time to show the world what he can really do.”

John Stones and Phil Foden are also joined by Kyle Walker from Manchester City within the England camp this summer, with Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips excluded from the selection following difficult personal campaigns for various reasons.

Walker has also adopted the role of vice-captain within the England camp, and his duties as Manchester City captain in a Premier League-winning side will no doubt benefit the drive within the Three Lions camp to emerge triumphant in Germany this summer.