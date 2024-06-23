Phil Foden escapes England’s Euro 2024 criticism – by going fishing

Phil Foden is a keen fisherman - Instagram: Phil Foden

Phil Foden has revealed he takes himself away from the scrutiny of England’s performances and his own role at the Euros by going fishing at the team’s Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land basecamp.

Foden, 24, has previously described how he “fell in love” with fishing from age six when he started with his father, and he once caught a 130lb catfish while on holiday in Spain.

Foden caught a 130lb catfish while on holiday in Spain - Instagram: Phil Foden

Gareth Southgate’s squad have enjoyed access to facilities around their Blankenhain hotel for their downtime away from the training pitch, including padel and basketball courts, cycling and golf courses, with Foden choosing to fish, which he says is good for resting legs and using tactics for finding the right spot to cast.

“I’ve had a little bit of time to go fishing, so it’s been nice,” he said. “Some big ones, I’ve caught some nice fish. I’ve done a lot of things [during] this camp. I’ve been playing a bit of darts, basketball, padel. I’m new to that but it’s a great game. I’ve been trying to keep my mind occupied, I think it’s important.”

At tournaments in previous eras, players have complained about being bored around the team hotel but Southgate and his staff have made a huge effort to create a home from home during the manager’s eight years in charge.

The current squad have discussed getting away from the “noise” of the tournament where their displays against Serbia and Denmark have been criticised, while Foden’s best position has been debated. The Manchester City forward has started on the left flank but has also been involved in the No 10 position.

Debate continues to rage about Foden's best position - Getty Images/Kevin Voigt

“I feel like this camp, how it’s set up, when you’re off the field, there’s a lot to do and keep your mind off football if you want,” said Foden on the Lions Den show. “I’ve been trying to spend as much time out [of] my room as possible, doing different things.

“Such a great group here, everyone sticks together. Now I feel we’re finding our feet, we’re going into the third game full of confidence and trying to finish top of the group.”

Foden also revealed there has been an increase in intensity in training following the draw against Denmark, when England were accused of failing to press effectively and tailed off after taking the lead. They will finish top of Group C with a win against Slovenia on Tuesday in Cologne.

“I feel like the intensity has gone up a little bit,” said Foden. “We’ve had a good start, we’re on four points, but we expect more from ourselves. I look around and the characters we have, we always expect more from ourselves. Training has gone up going into this game.

“The standard is so high. For me it’s probably the most technical England team I’ve ever seen. Training is such a high level, it’s where you want to be, training with the best players week in, week out. I’m just happy to be here and to try to help the team as best as possible.”