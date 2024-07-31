Pham drives in 2 runs, McGreevy wins his MLB debut and the Cardinals beat the Rangers 10-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Pham started in left field for St. Louis, getting three hits and two RBIs, and Michael McGreevy pitched seven innings in his MLB debut to lift the Cardinals to a 10-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Pham returned to St. Louis on Tuesday and debuted with a pinch-hit grand slam after being part of a three-team trade Monday. Pham began his career with the Cardinals, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2006.

Brendan Donovan drove in three runs, and Michael Siani and Alec Burleson each had two RBIs. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt added two hits apiece, and the Cardinals scattered 14 hits against four pitchers.

Marcus Semien had two of the Rangers five hits and drove in the lone RBI.

McGreevy, promoted from Triple-A Memphis, allowed five hits and one run in seven innings and walked off the field to a standing ovation.

McGreevy, the 18th overall pick in 2021, is the eighth player and sixth pitcher to make his MLB debut for St. Louis this season. The last Cardinals pitcher to debut in a home start was Mike Mayers on July 24, 2016, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Andrew Heaney (4-11) was lifted in the fifth inning with one out. Heaney allowed six runs on six hits and fell to 0-3 in three career starts against St. Louis.

The Cardinals finished their six-game homestand 3-3. The Rangers lost for the fifth time in six games following a five-game winning streak.

St. Louis scored three runs in the second inning. Donovan’s single to center scored Goldschmidt and he and Pham advanced on the throw home. Pedro Pagés grounded to first, but Nathaniel Lowe’s throw home didn’t get Pham. Donovan scored on Siani’s sacrifice bunt.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (right UCL repair surgery) threw a 45-pitch bullpen Tuesday. He is expected back in August.

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (right knee inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list. The 37-year-old Lynn (6-4) picked up the win Tuesday against Texas, allowing one run in five innings.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Texas hasn't announced a starter for Friday's game against Boston RHP Kutter Crawford (6-8, 3.60 ERA).

Cardinals: RHP Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.79) will face the Cubs’ LHP Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.95) in Chicago to open a four-game series.

Warren Mayes, The Associated Press