PGA West completes restoration of three Pete Dye-designed courses

PGA West in La Quinta, California, announced this week it has finished a three-year restoration project for its three Pete Dye-designed resort golf courses: the Stadium, Mountain and Dunes layouts.

The work was completed under the guidance of architect Tim Liddy, who worked with Dye for nearly three decades. Liddy compared the work to an archeological dig that carefully uncovered the original green and bunker perimeters so they could be restored to Dye’s intent.

PGA West's Stadium Course, as rated by Golfweek's Best before the restoration, ranks as the No. 11 public-access course in California.

“The goal of this restoration project was to bring the courses back to their original conditions as Pete Dye first conceived them, while also upgrading elements for enhanced playability and sustainability,” PGA West Executive Director Ben Dobbs said in a media release announcing the completion of the project. “We are thrilled to showcase the results of each renewed course, offering an unforgettable experience for golfers of every skill level while solidifying PGA West’s standing as one of the top golf destinations in the world.”

The multi-million-dollar effort was undertaken by the resort’s new owner, Hankuk Industry – which owns courses in the U.S. and in Japan – and course operator Century Golf Partners.

PGA West also updated the Pete Dye Clubhouse, which features a new contemporary casual restaurant called the Bunker Bar, complete with views of the Santa Rosa Mountains and new Trackman golf simulators.

The 2,000-acre PGA West was founded in 1985 and operates nine golf courses, five of which are open to the public including the three Dye layouts that underwent the restoration.

Check out a selection of images for each of the three restored courses below.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: PGA West completes restoration of three Pete Dye-designed golf courses