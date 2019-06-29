Tiger Woods to skip 3M Championship, will return to PGA Tour at The Open

Tiger Woods will not compete at the 3M Championship next week in Minnesota, instead turning his attention to The Open at Royal Portrush. (AP/Carolyn Kaster)

Despite a number of stars jumping into the field, Tiger Woods will not compete next week at the inaugural 3M Championship.

Instead, he will turn his attention to The Open later next month, the fourth and final major championship of the year.

Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau have committed to playing at the TPC Twin Cities next week, among others, to bolster the first-time Tour stop’s field. While the John Deere Classic will take place between the 3M Championship and The Open, most of the biggest names in the golf world skip that event — rather electing to rest up and travel to Europe for The Open earlier.

Woods has never played the week before The Open. So, after nearly a month off, he will make his return to competitive golf at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Woods has not played since the final round at the U.S. Open earlier this month, where he finished in a tie for 21st. He decided to “enjoy some family time” on vacation since his outing at Pebble Beach, according to ESPN. The 81-time Tour winner has played in nine PGA Tour events this season, including his historic win at the Masters in April. He has played just three times since then, however, including a top-10 finish at the Memorial Tournament and a rough outing at the PGA Championship.

Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship in May at Bethpage Black, the first event back after his win at Augusta National. This will mark the eighth time in his career that he has not played between major championships, according to ESPN, though four of those were due to injury or illness.

The 43-year-old, though, will still get out on the course before making the trip to Northern Ireland.

"I'll play at home, yeah,” Woods said, via ESPN.

