PGA Tour pro misses Farmers cut after horn goes off during crucial birdie attempt

Keith Mitchell has company in the bad luck air horn club.

Adam Svensson was on the par-5 ninth at Torrey Pines North Course playing his final hole of the second round late Thursday. He was facing a roughly 10 foot breaking putt for birdie that, if he made, would send him to the weekend at the 2025 Farmers insurance Open.

That's when tragedy struck.

Right as he begins his putting stroke, officials blew the horn, signaling play was suspended for the day due to darkness. He powers through the ball, unable to stop his stroke, but his hand instantly came off the putter after contact as he watched his golf ball slide below the hole and miss.

What a way to miss the cut! pic.twitter.com/DkTfKWy8Aq — Golf Bet Caddie (@GolfBetCaddie) January 24, 2025

The official cut won't be made until Friday, but it's going to come in at 1 over, meaning Svensson's 2-over score through 36 holes won't be enough. Although it's not a guarantee he would've made the putt, not having a horn go off on his most crucial shot of the day would've been nice.

An all-time bad break for Svensson.

