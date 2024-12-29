These PGA Tour golfers are looking to end winless droughts in 2025

It's harder now than ever to win on the PGA Tour.

The depth of professional golf has only grown in recent years, and a new wave of young stars enters the sport every year and makes their mark on the PGA Tour. In 2024, there were 15-first-time winners, meaning almost 33 percent of all Tour events were won by first timers.

Then there was Scottie Scheffler, who won seven PGA Tour events in addition to his win at the Olympics and Hero World Challenge. Xander Schauffele won a pair of majors. Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo for the fourth time.

However, not every star has lifted a trophy recently. Some are adding the years since they won.

Here's a look at some PGA Tour stars who are looking to end lengthy win droughts in 2025.

Sam Burns

Sam Burns wins the championship match against Cameron Young during the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament.

It's coming up on two years since Burns took down good friend Scottie Scheffler in the semis at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2023 before a thrilling final against Cam Young, but the 19th ranked golfer in the world has yet to win since. Perhaps 2025 can be the year he gets PGA Tour win No. 6.

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay poses with the BMW Trophy and The Western Golf Association Trophy after winning the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner captured the 2022 BMW Championship, defending his title at the event. But heading into 2025, Cantlay is creeping up on three years without a victory and recently fell outside of the top 10 in the OWGR for the first time since June of 2021.

Tony Finau

Tony Finau of the United States, his wife Alyna and their children pose for a picture after the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta on April 30, 2023 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

Finau went through a stretch in 2022-23 where he won four times in 19 starts, including three wins in a seven-start stretch the latter half of 2022. But he hasn't won since the 2023 Mexico Open and is recovering from recent knee surgery.

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland celebrates with the FedEx Cup trophy after winning the 2023 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Hovland won the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship in 2023, and since then, it has been a spiral. He missed the cut in three of the four majors in 2024, though he seemed to find his groove toward the end of the year. He recently broke his pinky toe, however, and will try to play through the pain at The Sentry.

Max Homa

Max Homa with his wife Lacey and son Cameron after he won the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Homa won on the DP World Tour late last year and had a strong week defending earlier this month, but his last PGA Tour win came nearly two years ago at the 2023 Farmers. Perhaps the West Coast Swing can result in another win for the California kid.

Adam Scott

Adam Scott celebrates making a par on the 18th green to win the 2020 Genesis Invitational.

It's hard to believe, but Adam Scott is coming up on five years since his last PGA Tour win at the 2020 Genesis Invitational. He's ranked 18th in the world thanks to a strong stretch of golf in 2024, but does the Aussie have a few more Ws in him?

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth poses with the trophy with wife Annie Verret and son Sammy Spieth after winning the RBC Heritage in a playoff at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Who knows what to expect from Spieth in 2025 after wrist surgery in late August. He hasn't won since the 2022 RBC Heritage, including a playoff loss to Matt Fitzpatrick in the same event a year later.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker trophy after winning the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

Last but not least, Thomas hasn't won since capturing his second major at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. However, of all golfers on this list, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him win early in 2025. His last two starts of 2024? T-2 at the Zozo and solo third at the Hero.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: PGA Tour golfers looking to end winless streaks in 2025