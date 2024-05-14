PGA Championship: Tee times for Rounds 1 and 2

The 2024 PGA Championship begins later this week. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The PGA Championship has released its tee times for the first two rounds. With 156 players in the field, the season's second major will play its first two rounds with three-man groupings and split starts on the first and 10th tees.

Notable groupings include:

Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley: 8:04 a.m.* Thursday, 1:29 p.m. Friday

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose: 8:15 a.m.* Thursday, 1:40 p.m. Friday

Cam Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland: 8:26 a.m.* Thursday, 1:51 p.m. Friday

Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth: 8:37 a.m.* Thursday, 2:02 p.m. Friday

Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick: 1:51 p.m. Thursday, 8:26 a.m.* Friday

Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cam Young: 2:02 p.m. Thursday, 8:37 a.m.* Friday

Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler: 2:13 p.m. Thursday, 8:48 a.m.* Friday

The first tee times begin at 7:15 a.m., and the final groupings go off at 2:57 p.m.

(All times ET. *-10th tee start.)

Here is every first-round tee time:

Hole 1 start

7:15 a.m. — Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel

7:26 a.m. — Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles

7:37 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Josh Speight, Matt Wallace

7:48 a.m. — Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune

7:59 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith

8:10 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole

8:21 a.m. — Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap

8:32 a.m. — John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre

8:43 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez

8:54 a.m. — Benn Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan van Valezen

9:05 a.m. — Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, K.H. Lee

9:16 a.m. — Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

9:27 a.m. — Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen

12:45 p.m. — David Puig, Thirston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns

12:56 p.m. — Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima

1:07 p.m. — Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harris English

1:18 p.m. — Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:29 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel

1:40 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann

1:51 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:02 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

2:13 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

2:24 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas, Will Zalatoris

2:35 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington

2:46 p.m. — Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy

2:57 p.m. — Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, C.T. Pan

Hole 10 start