PGA Championship: Shane Lowry ties the lowest score in major history

Ireland's Lowry was simply magnificent on a day when low scores at Valhalla were there to be taken.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shane Lowry, the European Ryder Cup stalwart and 2019 Open champion, absolutely torched Valhalla Golf Club on Saturday, carding a 62 — tied for the lowest score ever recorded in a major. He had a chance to set the record, but his birdie putt on 18 rolled just left.

The record of 62 had already been reached four separate times, most recently by Xander Schauffele just this past Thursday.

Lowry carded nine birdies heading to the par-5 18th, the easiest hole on the course. He needed a birdie on the hole to set the record, and put his tee shot 302 yards into the right rough just above Valhalla's picturesque waterfalls. His second shot ended up just off the fairway in Valhalla's first cut, 105 yards from the pin. The approach hit the green and stuck, leaving him an 11-foot, 10-inch putt for the record. The putt rolled on-point for most of its run, then turned ever so slightly left at the last instant.

"To be honest, I would have liked it if I had gone home better," he said after his round. And he could have. He made par on both par 5s on the back nine."

If you're wondering, yes he was aware as he stood on the 18th tee that 61 was attainable.

"It's amazing when you have a round like that, you just kind of forget what happens and keep going," he said.

Lowry did claim the clubhouse lead at -13. Eight holes behind him, Xander Schauffele held a one-stroke lead at -14.

