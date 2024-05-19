PGA Championship 2024 live updates: Sunday leaderboard, final round tee times

The 2024 PGA Championship concludes Sunday after a wild weekend at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Xander Schauffele stayed at the top of the leaderboard, but he's joined by Collin Morikawa at 15-under par. The duo will play together in the final pairing, teeing off at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Right behind Schauffele and Morikawa is Sahith Theegala, who posted a second consecutive 3-under round to move to 14-under for the tournament. Shane Lowry surged into contention by shooting 9-under during the third round. At 13-under, Lowry is tied with Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland as they head into the final round.

One day after being arrested and charged with felony assault after what he called a miscommunication with a police officer, Scottie Scheffler fell back by posting a 2-over-par round Saturday.

Tiger Woods was reduced to spectator after he missed the cut by shooting 7-over par for the first two rounds.

USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest on live updates, the leaderboard, highlights and more throughout the final round. Follow along.

Xander Schauffele tees off on the eighth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024.

PGA Championship final round start time

The first paring – Jeremy Wells and Alejandro Tosti – will tee off at 7:45 a.m. ET.

How to watch PGA Championship final round

ESPN+: 7:45 a.m. - 10 a.m. ET

ESPN: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

CBS: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Daily TV coverage of the 2024 PGA Championship tournament will be available on ESPN and CBS. ESPN2 will offer an alternate telecast, ESPN BET at the PGA Championship, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by PGA Championship with No Laying Up from 1-3 p.m.

How to stream PGA Championship final round

ESPN+ will stream coverage from 7:45 a.m. until 10 a.m. ET.

For cord-cutters, select focuses of the PGA will be available on CBS Sports HQ. Cord-cutters can also turn to Fubo, which carries CBS and ESPN.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: PGA Championship 2024 live updates: Sunday tee times, leaderboard