PFL vs. Bellator: Champions live and official results
PFL vs. Bellator: Champions takes place Saturday and MMA Junkie has you covered with live and official results throughout the entire card.
The event features PFL fighters vs. Bellator fighters at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card airs live on pay-per-view at 3 p.m. ET following prelims on ESPN+ at noon ET.
Champions of both promotions will clash in the main and co-main bouts. The main event is a heavyweight bout between PFL’s Renan Ferreira and Bellator’s Ryan Bader. Middleweights battle in the co-feature as PFL’s Impa Kasanganay takes on Bellator’s Johnny Eblen.
The 11-fight event features several notable names including Yoel Romero, A.J. McKee, Aaron Pico, Claressa Shields, and the pro debut of Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh.
Check out the official results, details and highlight clips from each bout below.
Full PFL vs. Bellator: Champions results
MAIN CARD (pay-per-view, 3 p.m. ET)
Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader
Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen
Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov
Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero
Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, noon ET)
Henry Corrales vs. Aaron Pico
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio
Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey De Santis
Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondala Rao
Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira*
* Amateur bout
Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira
Records: Malik Basahel (17-2-1) vs. Vinicius Pereira (5-0)
Division: Catchweight (129 lbs.)
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondala Rao
Records: Abdullah Al-Qahtani (7-1), Edukondala Rao (4-1)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis
Records: Claressa Shields (1-1), Kelsey DeSantis (1-2)
Division: Super lightweight (165 pounds)
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio
Records: Biaggio Ali Walsh (0-0), Emmanuel Palacio (1-0)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Henry Corrales vs. Aaron Pico
Records: Henry Corrales (21-7), Aaron Pico (12-4)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee
Records: Clay Collard (24-11), A.J. McKee (21-1)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero
Records: Thiago Santos (22-11), Yoel Romero (15-7)
Division: Light Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov
Records: Bruno Cappelozza (16-6), Vadim Nemkov (17-2)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson
Records: Ray Cooper III (25-9-1), Jason Jackson (17-4)
Division: Catchweight (182 lbs.)
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen
Records: Impa Kasanganay (15-3), Johnny Eblen (14-0)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader
Records: Renan Ferreira (12-3), Ryan Bader (30-7)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result: