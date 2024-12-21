‘Petulant Child’ – Why Marcus Rashford Is Under Fire Amid Barcelona, PSG Links

Rúben Amorim’s choice to exclude Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United’s group for last Sunday’s derby against Manchester City has fueled rumors about Rashford’s future at the club.

GIVE ME SPORT’s Ben Jacobs reports that PSG have not made any new approach for Marcus Rashford, even though their sports advisor, Luis Campos, is fully aware of the player’s situation.

While club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has previously held discussions with Rashford’s camp, he is unlikely to pursue further talks without a clear signal of interest. This reluctance stems from PSG’s experience before Rashford signed his five-year contract extension in July 2023.

Jacobs also claims that Rashford is open to a move to LaLiga, and Barcelona see him as a good fit. However, the financial aspects of the deal make it almost impossible unless Manchester United are willing to agree to a loan and cover a large portion of his wages.

TalkSPORT pundit slams Marcus Rashford

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The 27-year-old standout spoke to journalist Henry Winter and hinted that a potential departure could be in his future.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford told Winter. “When I leave it’s going to be ‘No hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.”

Nonetheless, this interview didn’t sit well with talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who called Rashford a child for speaking to Winter and airing out his thoughts in a public manner.

“I think the interview that Marcus gave, as brilliant as it was for Henry to get it, is the reaction of a petulant child and in keeping with what we’ve seen from Marcus Rashford in the last 18 months,” Crook said on Friday.

“At no stage has he taken accountability for being late to team meetings, going out drinking in Belfast a couple of days before a game, and losing his place for that. He’s taken no accountability for the fact that his form has fallen off a cliff.

“I agree with that banner: excuses. It’s always somebody else’s fault. He can say he won’t come out and disrespect the football club when he leaves, but he’s disrespecting the fan base because he’s not been applying himself correctly for a long time now.”