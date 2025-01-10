Peterson and East Tennessee State host Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (5-9, 0-3 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-7, 2-1 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Citadel after Quimari Peterson scored 25 points in East Tennessee State's 70-68 victory over the Mercer Bears.

The Buccaneers have gone 7-2 in home games. East Tennessee State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-3 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks seventh in the SoCon allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

East Tennessee State is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Citadel allows to opponents. Citadel averages 71.1 points per game, 2.7 more than the 68.4 East Tennessee State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is shooting 52.3% and averaging 18.6 points for the Buccaneers.

Cameron Glover is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging nine points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press