Peter Laviolette Explains Decision To Send Brett Berard Down To AHL

The New Rangers made a move that surprised many by sending Brett Berard down to the Hartford Wolf Pack in favor of Bo Groulx.

What was the reasoning for this roster change? Peter Laviolette answered that question following Saturday’s practice.

“With Fil not being available tonight, just to have another center on the road trip,” Laviolette said via Mollie Walker of The New York Post. “Just to make sure that we’re covered while we’re on the west coast and wanted to make sure we had depth at center.”

Laviolette may have explained the reasoning behind giving Groulx a chance, but he did not emphasize why Berard was sent down.

Since joining the team in November, Berard has given the Rangers a much-needed spark offensively.

Through New York’s struggles in December, Berard’s play was one of the only bright spots as he really proved that he belonged in the NHL.

In 19 games, the 22-year-old forward recorded three goals, four assists and seven points while averaging 11:20 minutes.