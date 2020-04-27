Pete Davidson's Summer Comedy King of Staten Island Skips Theaters for Digital Release

Mark your calendars, Pete Davidson fans.

The Saturday Night Live star’s next movie, The King of Staten Island, will premiere on demand June 12, forgoing a theatrical release due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Davidson, 26 and director Judd Apatow, 52 made the announcement during an Instagram chat Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

“Dude, what is going on with our movie?” he jokingly asked Apatow. “Am I still going to get an Oscar?”

Apatow and Davidson co-wrote The King of Staten Island, which they shot on location last year. In January, the Trainwreck director teased the comedy to reporters at the Directors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Pete Davidson, Movie Star? Actor to Star in Semi-Autobiographical Movie by Trainwreck Director

“It’s a fictional story inspired by a lot of the emotional events from his life,” Apatow said of Davidson’s personal contribution to the story. “I’m really proud of it ... I feel like it’s very funny and moving.”

The summer comedy follows Scott (played by Davidson), an aspiring tattoo artist on his journey through grief and young adulthood after losing his firefighter father when he was seven.

Davidson’s own father, who was a firefighter, died when he was seven years old during the 9/11 World Trade Center terrorist attack.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Is Getting a Netflix Doc About Her Post-White House Life

“He really is a sweetheart guy,” Apatow said of Davidson. “He’s so creative and smart. He’s been through things that no one on earth should ever have to go through. I think it’s been very challenging recovering from them, but he has such a big heart, and I think he’s taken this opportunity through his art to express what he’s going through. And I’m really proud of the work he did in the movie. His acting is really remarkable.”

Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr and Maude Apatow (Judd’s oldest daughter) also star in the film.

The King of Staten Island marks Davidson’s return to the movies after acting in the coming-of-age drama Big Time Adolescence and romantic comedy Set It Up.