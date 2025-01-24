Pete Carroll, Raiders reportedly agree to 3-year contract to make him franchise's next head coach

Carroll did not coach last season after parting ways with the Seahawks in January 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders and Pete Carroll have reportedly reached an agreement to make him the franchise's next head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's a three-year deal for Carroll with an option for a fourth, per Schefter.

Carroll, 73, coached the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-23, leading them to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII before parting ways with the franchise last January. Seahawks owner Jody Allen said at the time that Carroll's role would "evolve" from head coach to adviser.

After moving on from coaching in Seattle, Carroll returned to USC in the summer to teach. While he was taking on a different role, Carroll — one of just four coaches to win both an NCAA national title and Super Bowl — said that while he didn't have a desire to get back on the sidelines at the time, he could still handle the workload that comes with being a head coach.

"I could coach tomorrow," Carroll told Seattle sports radio station 93.3 KJR. "I'm physically in the best shape I've been in in a long time. I'm ready to do all the activities that I'm doing and feeling really good about it. I could, but I don't really — I'm not desiring it at this point."

The Raiders are undergoing big leadership changes this offseason after firing head coach Antonio Pierce and then dismissing general manager Tom Telesco. They reportedly hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek as their new GM.

In taking the Raiders job, Carroll will join Bill Parcells and Marty Schottenheimer as coaches who led four NFL franchises. Carroll also coached the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Now that the Raiders have their head coach, that leaves the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints as the last open NFL jobs.