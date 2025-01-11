Perry scores 22 as Fairfield downs Iona 68-64

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Deon Perry had 22 points in Fairfield's 68-64 victory over Iona on Friday night.

Perry shot 7 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Stags (6-9, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Michael Rogan scored 11 points while going 4 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and added three steals. Braden Sparks had 10 points and shot 3 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. The Stags broke a five-game losing streak.

Adam Njie finished with 18 points and four steals for the Gaels (5-11, 2-3). James Patterson added 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Iona. Dejour Reaves had nine points.

