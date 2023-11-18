Advertisement

Perfect Sinner beats Medvedev at ATP Finals to set up title match against Djokovic or Alcaraz

  • Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
  • Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
  • Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts after losing a point against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts after losing a point against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
  • Italy's Jannik Sinner serves to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Italy's Jannik Sinner serves to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
  • Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
  • Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
  • Russia's Daniil Medvedev speaks to the umpire during his singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Russia's Daniil Medvedev speaks to the umpire during his singles semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Jannik Sinner’s impressive run at the ATP Finals continued Saturday as he beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to reach the final in Turin, much to the home crowd’s delight.

Already the first Italian to play in the semifinals of the season-ending tournament for the year’s top eight players, Sinner went one step further and booked his place in Sunday’s final against either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz.

The top two ranked players were playing each other later Saturday.

Sinner has won all four of his matches at the ATP Finals, including a mesmerizing first-ever victory over Djokovic earlier this week. Sinner has won four of his seven matches against Alcaraz, including the last two encounters.

The 22-year-old Sinner is already up to No. 4 in the rankings — the highest an Italian man has risen since Adriano Panatta nearly a half-century ago.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis