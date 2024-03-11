The perfect round of golf: 5 Things to love about Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

The perfect round of golf to some is composed of pristine greens and untouched fairways, but to Golfweek’s Averee Dovsek and Chase Smith it’s a bit more.

Planning a golf getaway encompasses a symphony of experiences that extend far beyond the fairways. Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort is home to the stunning Sequoyah National Golf Club, but beyond the impeccable course lies a tapestry woven with beautiful accommodations, tantalizing dining experiences, rejuvenating spa treatments, a thrilling casino and much more.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort is a slice of heaven located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Cherokee, NC. Read and watch below to see what makes this resort a must-visit destination.

Hotel rooms and suites

Each room is equipped with 300 thread-count linens, beautiful decor, overhead rain showers, wifi and free parking. Each guest is granted access to the fitness center, business center and pet stay if furry friends are in attendance.

Casino and Sportsbook

The floor is an entertainment and sports fanatics dream with everyone’s favorite table games, traditional Asian games, video poker and the Caesars Sportsbook allowsing sports fans to place bets on a wide range of professional and collegiate sports.

Golf at Sequoyah National Golf Club

Enjoy a casual lunch or afternoon beverage on the outdoor deck with 180 degree views of the Great Smoky Mountains before or after your round. The drive from the resort to the course features Native American culture visibly routed in the surrounding community with various attractions and events throughout the year.

World-class dining

Gordon Ramsey’s food market features eight cuisine concepts and a full service restaurant whether you are trying to get something quick or stay and enjoy the atmosphere.

Guy Fieri’s Cherokee Kitchen + Bar is a comfort food heaven with perfectly crafted drinks, dishes and desserts. There are other fan favorites such as Ruth Chris Steak House, Brio Italian Grille, Noodle Bar and much more.

Mandara Spa

Mandara’s exceptional amenities include a heated stone lounge, whirlpools and saunas, an indoor relaxation area with creekside views and a full-service salon. It’s the perfect spot to spend an afternoon in rejuvenating peace before you head to dinner or hit the blackjack table.

