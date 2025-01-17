Perdue leads Cleveland State against IU Indianapolis after 32-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (14-4, 6-2 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-13, 4-5 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits IU Indianapolis after Mickayla Perdue scored 32 points in Cleveland State's 74-53 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Jaguars have gone 4-2 in home games. IU Indianapolis has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

The Vikings are 6-2 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon allowing 61.4 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

IU Indianapolis' average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of IU Indianapolis have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shania Nichols-Vannett is averaging 10.8 points for the Jaguars.

Perdue is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press