Percassi: ‘Atalanta did not deserve’ Koopmeiners rejection

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi feels Teun Koopmeiners cannot expect a warm welcome when he returns to Bergamo representing Juventus. ‘It ended in a way we did not deserve.’

It kicks off at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo at 19.45 GMT.

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens from this game and Como-Milan on the Liveblog.

These Week 19 fixtures were rescheduled for the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh, where both Atalanta and Juve lost the semi-finals to Inter and Milan respectively.

“These are extraordinary fixtures made even more so by being able to play in a packed stadium that has just been completed. We are very proud,” Percassi told DAZN.

Koopmeiners returns to face Atalanta for first time

Atalanta BC fans in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Inevitably, there is going to be some tension and jeers from the home fans towards Koopmeiners, who practically forced Atalanta to sell him to Juventus over the summer, refusing to participate in the European Super Cup against Real Madrid.

“Our time with Koop was very positive and it ended in a way that Atalanta really did not deserve,” added the director.

“He is a talented player and will give an important contribution to Juventus both in the present and future, I am sure.”

The Percassi family has a long history with Atalanta, both as players and now as co-owners with Stephan Pagliuca.

Did they expect such a successful run of results when taking on a club that famously moved between Serie A and B?

“Honestly, no. What we did do from the first day was give heart and soul to this club. In the world of sport, you have to take it one game at a time.”