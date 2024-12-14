Pepperdine wins 86-76 over Northern Arizona

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Boubacar Coulibaly had 22 points in Pepperdine's 86-76 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Coulibaly shot 10 of 10 from the field for the Waves (5-6). Moe Odum added 20 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line while and also had eight assists and three steals. Stefan Todorovic shot 6 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points, while adding six rebounds.

Trenton McLaughlin led the Lumberjacks (7-4) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Carson Towt added 16 points, 16 rebounds and two steals for Northern Arizona. Monty Bowser also had 12 points.

Pepperdine led Northern Arizona at the half, 44-42, with Coulibaly (12 points) its high scorer before the break. Coulibaly's dunk with 14:39 left in the second half gave Pepperdine the lead for good at 55-54.

NEXT UP

Pepperdine plays Thursday against Long Beach State at home, and Northern Arizona visits Southern Utah on Saturday.

