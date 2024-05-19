Pep Guardiola names next manager to become chief rival after Jurgen Klopp calls it a day

Pep Guardiola has tipped Mikel Arteta to replace Jurgen Klopp as his main Premier League rival and sparring partner next season.

Manchester City claimed an English football record fourth consecutive top-flight title at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, dispatching West Ham 3-1.

The hosts coasted to victory, courtesy of two fine goals from standout star Phil Foden and a third from linchpin Rodri.

Mohammed Kudus delivered a thunderbolt overhead kick, but West Ham were never at the races in David Moyes’ last game at the helm.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola (Action Images via Reuters)

German super coach Klopp brought the curtain down on nine transformative years at Liverpool on Sunday, beating Wolves 2-0 at an emotional Anfield.

Liverpool are the only side to break City’s run of league titles, claiming the 2021 crown amid Guardiola’s six Premier League triumphs.

Arsenal started Sunday with hopes still alive of stealing a first Premier League title for 20 years, but their 2-1 win over Everton proved in vain as City eased home again.

Gunners boss Arteta cut his coaching teeth as Guardiola’s assistant and now that Klopp is leaving, the City supremo believes his friend and Arsenal manager is ready to become a master in his own right.

Hailing his relationship with Klopp, Guardiola had a tear in his eye when he said: “I will miss him a lot. Jurgen has been a really important part of my life. He brought me to another level as a manager. We respect each other incredibly.

Mikel will continue his legacy to drive us to another level... I hope his final game was special, he deserved it

Pep Guardiola on Mikel Arteta

“I have the feeling he will be back and thank you so much for his words but he knows that behind me there is a lot that this club provides me with, otherwise alone I can't do it. I'm humble enough to understand that.

“He helps me with his team, he has been a huge competitor in my life. I didn't discover the way I can punish them like I can find for other teams. With him it has been so difficult.

“I’m pretty sure Mikel will continue his legacy to drive us to another level. I wish him all the best and hope his final game was special, he deserved it.”

On Klopp, Guardiola added: “He made Liverpool recognised with his stamp, and the incredible pride of being a Liverpool fan.

“It's not just about titles, there are personalities that when they arrive in one place they stay forever and Jurgen and Liverpool will be part of the level of Shankly and Paisley and these incredible legends.”