Pep Guardiola explains cut nose and responds to Man City fan boos after Feyenoord draw

Pep Guardiola has explained the cut and scratches on his head visible during Manchester City’s Champions League match against Feyenoord.

The City boss could be seen with a cut on his nose and other visible red marks across his head at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Asked about the cut after a dramatic six-goal draw that saw the hosts throw away a 3-0 lead late inside 14 chaotic second-half minutes, Guardiola said: “Yes, it's my finger here. With my nail.”

Tuesday’s result continued a woeful recent run of form for City, who had lost five successive matches across all competitions for the first time since 2006 before their capitulation against Feyenoord.

It is the worst run of Guardiola’s illustrious managerial career to date, with the Catalan having not previously lost more than three games in a row at City, Bayern Munich or Barcelona.

Things are only set to get harder too for City, with the small matter of a trip to face early runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Guardiola admitted that his side were “fragile” after Erling Haaland’s brace and an effort from Ilkay Gundogan was not enough to see off Feyenoord, who rallied magnificently - with the help of a couple of notable errors from City defender Josko Gvardiol - to send their 5,000 travelling supporters wild thanks to goals from Anis Hadj Moussa, Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko.

There were audible boos from some stunned home fans at the full-time whistle at the Etihad, but Guardiola said he had no problem with such a reaction despite City’s incredible record of success over recent years.

“Last game against Tottenham, 0-4, they were there the supporters with applause,” he said. “They are disappointed, of course we understand it. They have done it properly.

“People come here not to remember the success of the past. They come here today to see the team win and perform well, and we have to do so.

“They support us all the time. When we go away, our fans are amazing. Of course, they are completely right to express what they feel, absolutely.”

Defending Gvardiol after his costly mistakes against Feyenoord, Guardiola said: “He is so young, he will learn. It will be a good experience. The way he has played - he was the best player on the pitch but I will be so wrong if I point specific things for our defeat.

“He is young and he will learn. He is a fantastic player, fantastic boy and now more than ever must be helped.”