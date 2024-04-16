Pep Guardiola confirms 'incredible' Kyle Walker boost ahead of Man City showdown with Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kyle Walker is is contention to face Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Man City host the La Liga leaders in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie, and it is all to play for after a thrilling 3-3 draw in Madrid a week ago.

Manuel Akanji started at right-back at the Bernabeu, with Kyle Walker on the sidelines with a hamstring injury he picked up while on international duty with England last month.

The 33-year-old is nearing a return, though, and was an unused substitute in City’s win over Luton on Saturday, a victory that took them to the top of the Premier League as a result of Arsenal and Liverpool both falling to surprise defeats.

Walker’s pace has been crucial for club and country on the biggest stage, and a late decision will be made on the role he plays against Real at the Etihad.

Kyle Walker has been out since last month’s international break (Getty Images)

"I am going to see at training,” Guardiola said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“He has had one or two training sessions. He feels good with his mood. I don't know if from the beginning, or from the bench, but I think he will be with us tomorrow. It is incredible good news for many reasons. Today at 4pm we have the last training session and we will decide.

“Of course Walker is important. The attributes and quality of Kyle everyone knows it, he is special.”

Bernardo Silva added: "Obviously big to have him back, he's our captain. He had played against Vinicius, [Kylian] Mbappe and Neymar, and he knows how to defend against them like no other.”

Heading into the final weeks of the season, City remain on course for a remarkable ‘double treble’, as they continue to challenge on three fronts in their bid to replicate last term’s success.

Should City get past Real, they will face either Arsenal or Bayern in the Champions League semi-final, while there is a last-four clash in the FA Cup against Chelsea to come this weekend. Victory over Mauricio Pochettino’s side would seal a return to Wembley in May against Manchester United or Coventry.

Story continues

Asked whether repeating last season’s achievement was a major motivation for his side, the City boss insisted it is still too soon to consider it as a possibility.

“I am not going to say 'don't feel this' to my players, but I have a different opinion,” Guardiola said.

“We are far away from those hypothetical dreams. When we are in the final of the FA Cup and two or three games in the Premier League and in the final of the Champions League I will start to think about that.”

He added: "I started to think of the Treble last season only when we beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final. The success for me this season is that we are still there after winning the Treble and are four or five weeks away and still in contention."