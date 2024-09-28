Pep Guardiola addresses Erling Haaland injury concern as Man City face nervous wait

Pep Guardiola confirmed Erling Haaland picked up “some knocks” against Newcastle, as Manchester City wait to see how the striker recovers.

Haaland failed to score in the Premier League for the first time this season as City were held to a draw by the Magpies at St. James’ Park, with Anthony Gordon converting a penalty after Josko Gvardiol had opened the scoring.

The 24-year-old was kept quiet by Newcastle and looked in pain after one first-half challenge, which appeared to leave his ankle bloodied.

City now swiftly turn their attention to the Champions League, with a trip to Slovakia to take on Slovan Bratislava, and it remains to be seen whether Haaland is fit to participate.

"He has some knocks here but we will see in the next days [how he is]," Guardiola said after the Newcastle draw.

City remain unbeaten this season but have now drawn their last two matches, allowing Arsenal to go level on points and Liverpool to move to the top of the Premier League table.

The question of how they cope without Rodri will continue to be asked, with the midfielder out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury.

Guardiola turned to Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis to fill that gap against Newcastle and the City boss hailed their “exceptional” performances.

"Guys I'm going to tell you, I know you're going to ask me all the time: of course we're going to miss Rodri," Guardiola said.

"Physicality, his presence… I know it but he's not here. I'm judging Kovacic and Rico and Bernardo [Silva], how we have played. That was exceptional. I know if we don't do well it's because of Rodri [not being there]. I have to find a solution. We're going to find a solution.

"I would love Rodri to be here. But it is what it is. We had the chances to score, we should score. And in their stadium they can score. Apart from that I'm satisfied."