Penn State vs USC live updates: How to watch, predictions, odds, Top 25 schedule

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Southern California Trojans will meet for the first time since 2017, adding to a stacked Week 7 slate of games.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams as Big Ten opponents since the 2017 Rose Bowl Game.

The Trojans are looking to rebound from a 24-17 loss to Minnesota last week that bumped them out of the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. Undefeated Penn State jumped up to No. 5 the poll following a 27-11 home victory over UCLA last weekend.

Penn State running back Nick Singleton is expected back this week after not playing against the Bruins. The Nittany Lions leaned on quarterback Drew Allar and their depth in the running back room to produce 85 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. Kaytron Allen had 78 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Allar completed 17 of 24 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown.

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter (11) reacts after tackling UCLA running back Jalen Berger (0) during a game on Oct. 5, 2024.

USC quarterback Miller Moss completed 23 of 38 passes for 200 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to the Golden Gophers. Running back Woody Marks had 134 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

After a back-and-forth contest with Minnesota, USC appeared to have made a goal-line stand after quarterback Max Brosmer was declared short of the endzone on a 1-yard keeper. The play was overturned after a review and the Golden Gophers' touchdown ended up being the game-winner after Moss had a pass intercepted with 14 seconds left in the game.

USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest updates, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the game. Follow along.

When is the Penn State-USC game?

Kickoff is Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local) from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

How to watch Penn State-USC game

The game will be broadcast on CBS, Paramount+, and also on Fubo.

