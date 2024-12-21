Advertisement
Live

Penn State vs. SMU score, live updates: College Football Playoff first round

yahoo sports staff

After the College Football Playoff began on Friday with No. 7 Notre Dame handling No. 10 Indiana, Saturday gives us an entire day of action with three games wrapping up the first round of the 12-team format.

Time: Noon ET | TV: TNT | Line: Penn State -8.5 | Total: 54.5

SMU was the last at-large team into the playoff, and its reward is a road trip to State College. This game features two exciting dual-threat quarterbacks in SMU's Kevin Jennings and Penn State's Drew Allar. For SMU to pull the upset, it will likely have to avoid turnovers. The Mustangs have turned the ball over 21 times this season.

Time: 4 p.m. ET | TV: TNT | Line: Texas -12 | Total: 51.5

Clemson snuck into the playoff by eking out a last-second win in the ACC title game. Texas, meanwhile, enters without many signature wins after losing twice to its best opponent: Georgia. If Clemson wants to pull the upset, it’s going to have to get RB Phil Mafah going; Texas gives up just over three yards a carry, and it's also very stingy against the pass. The Longhorns will be counting on the steady hand of QB Quinn Ewers, but there's a chance we see backup Arch Manning play a few situational snaps.

Time: 8 p.m. ET | TV: ABC/ESPN | Line: Ohio State -7.5 | Total: 46.5

Ohio State enters the playoff on a mission while coming off a painful loss to hated rival Michigan. Can coach Ryan Day get his team back on track? As the over/under indicates, this will not likely be the offensive shootout that many would have predicted before the season began. These two teams have offenses that can hit for a big play at any moment, but both teams have relied on excellent defenses.

Live23 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: PSU 28, SMU 0

    It was all Penn State in the first half as SMU's Kevin Jennings threw three picks and two of them were returned for touchdowns.

    Penn State is in control at the halftime break. (Hassan Ahmad/Yahoo Sports)
    Penn State is in control at the halftime break. (Hassan Ahmad/Yahoo Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Penn State

    The Nittany Lions keep piling it on before the halftime break. This time it's Nicholas Singleton who runs it in from short to cap off a 7-play, 38-yard drive.

    There's just over a minute left in the half.

    PSU 28, SMU 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    SMU turns it over on downs

    The Ponies decided to go for it facing a fourth-and-3 at midfield and Kevin Jennings was sacked.

    It'll be Penn State ball at the SMU 38 with just over 3 minutes left in the half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Penn State!

    The Nittany Lions have their first offensive score of the game and it's a 25-yard touchdown run by Kaytron Allen to cap off a 9-play, 75-yard drive.

    PSU 21, SMU 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    INTERCEPTION PENN STATE!

    Kevin Jennings has thrown his third pick of the game with 8 minutes left in the second quarter and it's Dominic DeLuca again! The junior linebacker had 1 interception all season long before this game and already has two today.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penn State stuffed on fourth down!

    James Franklin just went for it on fourth-and-short at the PSU 20 and they did not get it! What a bizarre decision to go for it.

    SMU has it in great position

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE!

    It's ANOTHER pick-6 for Penn State! This time it's Tony Rojas, who caught a gift of a pass from SMU's Kevin Jennings and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown. What a nightmare start for Jennings.

    PSU 14, SMU 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU turnover on downs

    The home team was moving the ball with ease but SMU found some defensive backbone when it was most needed, forcing a fourth-and-13 and getting the ball back after a Drew Allar pass fell incomplete.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU gets it right back

    SMU can't do anything with the ball on the ensuing possession and gives it back to the Nittany Lions. They'll have it at their own 32 after a poor punt.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE!

    Penn State has the first points of the game on a pick-6!

    SMU QB Kevin Jennings was trying to hit his running back out of the backfield and PSU's Dominic DeLuca came down with the ball instead before returning it 23 yards for the touchdown.

    PSU 7, SMU 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    SMU stopped on fourth down!

    The Mustangs made it to the red zone, but their drive fizzled out there as a fourth-down pass fell incomplete. QB Kevin Jennings could've easily ran it and got the first down, but he opted to throw it instead.

    Penn State will take over on downs at its own 19.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    SMU on the march

    The Ponies are past midfield already after a couple first downs and a pass interference penalty. They're going uptempo early.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU opens with a punt

    The Nittany Lions couldn't get anything going on their opening possession. It's a three-and-out and a punt.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We are underway in Happy Valley!

    Penn State will have the ball first. The Nittany Lions are 9-point favorites in this one.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    College Football Playoff bracket picks, predictions: Who will win first 12-team playoff?

    Who will win it all in the College Football Playoff? Here's the prediction. (Taylar Sievert/Yahoo Sports)
    Click the photo to see all of our predictions. (Taylar Sievert/Yahoo Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    CFP players to watch, key to the game: Tennessee at Ohio State

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 16: Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball after a reception against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Wrigley Field on November 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    CFP players to watch, key to the game: Clemson at Texas

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 07: Phil Mafah #7 and head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers high five before the 2024 ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    CFP players to watch, key to the game: SMU at Penn State

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 7: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 7, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ranking the potential upsets in the first round

    COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes lines up to take the field prior to a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame's frenzied home win proves what college football's brass doesn't want to hear: The postseason belongs on campus

    SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - DECEMBER 20: Jayden Thomas #83 is congratulated by Beaux Collins #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Playoff First Round game at Notre Dame Stadium on December 20, 2024 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame dominates Indiana In College Football Playoff opener to set up Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Georgia

    Notre Dame players celebrate after beating Indiana 27-17 in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good morning folks and welcome to our live tracker for the College Football Playoff Saturday games!

    We still have about an hour before the kickoff of SMU at Penn State, so here's some reading material to catch you up on all the news from this week.