Penn State vs. SMU score, live updates: College Football Playoff first round

SMU was the last at-large team into the playoff, and its reward is a road trip to State College. This game features two exciting dual-threat quarterbacks in SMU's Kevin Jennings and Penn State's Drew Allar. For SMU to pull the upset, it will likely have to avoid turnovers. The Mustangs have turned the ball over 21 times this season.
Clemson snuck into the playoff by eking out a last-second win in the ACC title game. Texas, meanwhile, enters without many signature wins after losing twice to its best opponent: Georgia. If Clemson wants to pull the upset, it’s going to have to get RB Phil Mafah going; Texas gives up just over three yards a carry, and it's also very stingy against the pass. The Longhorns will be counting on the steady hand of QB Quinn Ewers, but there's a chance we see backup Arch Manning play a few situational snaps.
Ohio State enters the playoff on a mission while coming off a painful loss to hated rival Michigan. Can coach Ryan Day get his team back on track? As the over/under indicates, this will not likely be the offensive shootout that many would have predicted before the season began. These two teams have offenses that can hit for a big play at any moment, but both teams have relied on excellent defenses.
Halftime: PSU 28, SMU 0
It was all Penn State in the first half as SMU's Kevin Jennings threw three picks and two of them were returned for touchdowns.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Penn State
The Nittany Lions keep piling it on before the halftime break. This time it's Nicholas Singleton who runs it in from short to cap off a 7-play, 38-yard drive.
Kevin Jennings has thrown his third pick of the game with 8 minutes left in the second quarter and it's Dominic DeLuca again! The junior linebacker had 1 interception all season long before this game and already has two today.
The Mustangs made it to the red zone, but their drive fizzled out there as a fourth-down pass fell incomplete. QB Kevin Jennings could've easily ran it and got the first down, but he opted to throw it instead.
