Penn State vs. Boise State score, live updates: Follow College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Fiesta Bowl

It’s unlikely that Boise State is going to turn the ball over like SMU did in the first round, but it still has a tall task in moving the ball against PSU. The Nittany Lions have allowed just 1,405 rushing yards all season and opponents are averaging 3.1 yards a carry. Boise State averages 6.8 yards a carry as a team. It’s trite to say that slowing down Jeanty is imperative for Penn State, but it’s also the truth. Maddux Madsen has played well in 2024, but forcing him to win the game is Penn State’s best option.
BSU punts it back
The Broncos can't do anything with their possession and give it right back to PSU. There's a minute left in the half.
PSU punts it to BSU
The Broncos will get the ball back with just under 2 minutes left in the first half. They haven't had much luck through the air so far, but they'll need to move the ball with some pace here.
50-yard PSU run called back
Kaytron Allen just broke off the biggest run of the game, but it was all for naught after a holding call on one of his offensive linemen.
The Broncos can't do anything on the ensuing possession and give it right back to PSU. For those wondering, Ashton Jeanty has essentially been bottled up so far against a stacked box. He has 12 carries for 37 yards.
Penn State forced to punt
The Broncos are going to have a shot at tying this thing up after a PSU drive fizzled out a deep sack taken by Drew Allar.
They'll have the ball at their own 39-yard line with just over 5 minutes left in the half.
Touchdown Boise State!
The Broncos are on the board in the Fiesta Bowl! It's not Ashton Jeanty but Tyler Crowe with a gritty 8-yard run to get into the end zone. What a strong finish by the fullback.
Oh my goodness. What a disaster start for Boise! Ashton Jeanty was fighting for extra yards and the ball was popped out of his hands on the sideline and PSU's Zakee Wheatley made a great play in securing the ball before going out of bounds.
I am stating the obvious here, but this was about the worst way the game could have started for Boise State. This is not a team that's built to come back from big deficits without Ashton Jeanty breaking 50+-yard runs at will. And Penn State doesn't give up long runs.
TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE!
What a start for the Nittany Lions! This time Drew Allar found Omari Evans on a deep post route for a 38-yard touchdown. Allar is on the money so far in this one.
The Broncos couldn't move the ball at all on the ensuing possession and punt it over to Penn State.
The Nittany Lions will have it back with good field position at their own 45.
Touchdown Penn State!
Who else but Tyler Warren to find the end zone first in the Fiesta Bowl? The star tight end found open space in the back corner of the end zone on a deep and Drew Allar put it right on the button for the first TD of the game.
The Broncos are out over midfield already after two quick first downs. Penn State is stacking the box in an effort to slow down star RB Ashton Jeanty and QB Maddux Madsen is finding his mark downfield.
Boise State will start with the ball
We are underway in the Fiesta Bowl!
An unfortunate moment as the Boise State team ran onto the field:
