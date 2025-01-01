Advertisement
Penn State vs. Boise State score, live updates: Follow College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Fiesta Bowl

yahoo sports staff

The final college football game of 2024 will determine the first semifinal participant in the College Football Playoff.

Date: Dec. 31 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Penn State -11 | Total: 54

The Nittany Lions dominated SMU in the first round of the playoff with three first-half interceptions, two of them returned for touchdowns. The Broncos are the Mountain West Conference champions and enter the game on an 11-game win streak. Their only loss of the season came to Oregon in Week 2.

It’s unlikely that Boise State is going to turn the ball over like SMU did in the first round, but it still has a tall task in moving the ball against PSU. The Nittany Lions have allowed just 1,405 rushing yards all season and opponents are averaging 3.1 yards a carry. Boise State averages 6.8 yards a carry as a team. It’s trite to say that slowing down Jeanty is imperative for Penn State, but it’s also the truth. Maddux Madsen has played well in 2024, but forcing him to win the game is Penn State’s best option.

    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BSU punts it back

    The Broncos can't do anything with their possession and give it right back to PSU. There's a minute left in the half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU punts it to BSU

    The Broncos will get the ball back with just under 2 minutes left in the first half. They haven't had much luck through the air so far, but they'll need to move the ball with some pace here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    50-yard PSU run called back

    Kaytron Allen just broke off the biggest run of the game, but it was all for naught after a holding call on one of his offensive linemen.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BSU punts it back

    The Broncos can't do anything on the ensuing possession and give it right back to PSU. For those wondering, Ashton Jeanty has essentially been bottled up so far against a stacked box. He has 12 carries for 37 yards.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penn State forced to punt

    The Broncos are going to have a shot at tying this thing up after a PSU drive fizzled out a deep sack taken by Drew Allar.

    They'll have the ball at their own 39-yard line with just over 5 minutes left in the half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Boise State!

    The Broncos are on the board in the Fiesta Bowl! It's not Ashton Jeanty but Tyler Crowe with a gritty 8-yard run to get into the end zone. What a strong finish by the fullback.

    PSU 14, BSU 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU star DE Abdul Carter injured

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Boise State in the red zone

    Ashton Jeanty put the ball on the turf again, but a BSU teammate came up with it and the Broncos are now inside the red zone.

    There's just over 10 minutes left in the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BSU, PSU trade punts

    The Broncos will have it back after consecutive drives by the teams went nowhere. PSU tried a trick play on third down but it didn't have any success.

    BSU will start at its own 48-yard line after a solid return by Cooper Jones.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End of 1Q: PSU 14, BSU 0

    It was all Penn State in the opening quarter as Drew Allar was dropping dimes and BSU's offense couldn't get anything going.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penn State fumbles it right back!

    Two plays later, the Nittany Lions have given it right back to BSU on a fumble by quarterback Drew Allar. The Broncos desperately needed that.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Boise State fumbles it!

    Oh my goodness. What a disaster start for Boise! Ashton Jeanty was fighting for extra yards and the ball was popped out of his hands on the sideline and PSU's Zakee Wheatley made a great play in securing the ball before going out of bounds.

  • Nick Bromberg

    I am stating the obvious here, but this was about the worst way the game could have started for Boise State. This is not a team that's built to come back from big deficits without Ashton Jeanty breaking 50+-yard runs at will. And Penn State doesn't give up long runs.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE!

    What a start for the Nittany Lions! This time Drew Allar found Omari Evans on a deep post route for a 38-yard touchdown. Allar is on the money so far in this one.

    PSU 14, BSU 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BSU forced to punt

    The Broncos couldn't move the ball at all on the ensuing possession and punt it over to Penn State.

    The Nittany Lions will have it back with good field position at their own 45.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Penn State!

    Who else but Tyler Warren to find the end zone first in the Fiesta Bowl? The star tight end found open space in the back corner of the end zone on a deep and Drew Allar put it right on the button for the first TD of the game.

    PSU 7, BSU 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU nearing red zone

    The Nittany Lions are moving the ball with ease on the ground during their first drive of the game. A long Kaytron Allen run has them on the edge of the red zone.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU blocks BSU field goal

    Boise State's drive fizzled out just inside the 30-yard line and kicker Jonah Dalmas' 45-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Boise State on the march

    The Broncos are out over midfield already after two quick first downs. Penn State is stacking the box in an effort to slow down star RB Ashton Jeanty and QB Maddux Madsen is finding his mark downfield.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Boise State will start with the ball

    We are underway in the Fiesta Bowl!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    An unfortunate moment as the Boise State team ran onto the field:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    What the College Football Playoff bracket looks like

    The first College Football Playoff quarterfinal is the last game of 2024. (Hassan Ahmad/Yahoo Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    College Football Playoff players to watch, key to the Fiesta Bowl: No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 3 Boise State

    STATE COLLEGE, PA - DECEMBER 21: Drew Allar #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions attempts a pass before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Beaver Stadium on December 21, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Viewer's guide to the new College Football Playoff

    The 12-team College Football Playoff will start on Dec. 20 and end in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 20. (Taylor Wilhelm/Yahoo Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Four Verts, CFP edition: NFL Draft's best overall prospect might be Ashton Jeanty, plus under-the-radar players

    Click the photo above to read the story. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good evening folks and welcome to our live tracker for the first College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Boise State and Penn State!

    We still have about 45 minutes until kickoff, so here's some light reading material to get you ready for the action.