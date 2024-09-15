Penn State football falls in AP top 25 after the bye week. See the full rankings

After its bye week, Penn State dropped two spots in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll but remain in the top 10.

After being at No. 8 since the season opened, the Nittany Lions now sit at No. 10 in the latest poll, which was released Sunday afternoon. Miami and Oregon, which were both behind Penn State in last week’s poll, each beat their opponents on Saturday. Other movement in the top 10 included Texas taking Georgia’s No. 1 spot.

Last week, Penn State was the second highest-ranked team in the Big Ten. Now back behind Oregon, they’re the third-highest ranked team in the Big Ten — Ohio State maintains its spot in the poll at No. 3. Other ranked Big Ten teams are: USC (No. 11), Michigan (No. 18), Nebraska (No. 22), and Illinois (No. 24). Iowa and Indiana are both receiving votes in the poll.

The Fighting Illini made their debut in the rankings and are now 3-0 after defeating Central Michigan. They’ll travel to Happy Valley on Sept. 28 to face the Nittany Lions.

Penn State now has 1,050 voting points; it had 1,090 last week.

The Nittany Lions are not expected to have trouble getting to 3-0 this week when they face Kent State at Beaver Stadium, with the Golden Flashes suffering a 71-0 loss Saturday to No. 6 Tennessee.

The full AP rankings are below.

AP Top 25

(Sept. 15, 2024)

1. Texas (35 first-place votes) 1,540

2. Georgia (23 first-place votes) 1,518

3. Ohio State (5 first-place votes) 1,461

4. Alabama 1,358

5. Ole Miss 1,316

6. Tennessee 1,188

7. Missouri 1,127

8. Miami 1,094

9. Oregon 1,093

10. Penn State 1,050

11. USC 1,008

12. Utah 912

13. Kansas State 836

14. Oklahoma State 742

15. Oklahoma 649

16. LSU 537

17. Notre Dame 477

18. Michigan 447

19. Louisville 418

20. Iowa State 354

21. Clemson 291

22. Nebraska 266

23. Northern Illinois 151

24. Illinois 137

25. Texas A&M: 82

Others receiving votes: Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47, Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11, Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 1.