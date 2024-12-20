Penguins visit the Devils after shootout win

Pittsburgh Penguins (15-14-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-11-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 in overtime.

New Jersey is 5-3-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 21-11-3 overall. The Devils have conceded 91 goals while scoring 116 for a +25 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh is 15-14-5 overall with a 1-5-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins have a -21 scoring differential, with 104 total goals scored and 125 conceded.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 16 goals and 13 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has five goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

Rickard Rakell has 15 goals and 11 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

