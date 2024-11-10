Penguins and Stars square off for out-of-conference matchup

Dallas Stars (8-5, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Dallas Stars in a non-conference matchup.

Pittsburgh has a 3-3-0 record at home and a 6-8-2 record overall. The Penguins have a 2-1-0 record in games decided by one goal.

Dallas has an 8-5 record overall and a 2-4-0 record on the road. The Stars have a 3-1-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickard Rakell has scored six goals with five assists for the Penguins. Joel Blomqvist has over the last 10 games.

Logan Stankoven has two goals and 10 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press