Penguins and Red Wings take the ice in Eastern Conference action

Detroit Red Wings (6-7-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Detroit Red Wings square off in Eastern Conference play.

Pittsburgh has a 6-9-2 record overall and a 3-4-0 record in home games. The Penguins have gone 2-1-0 in one-goal games.

Detroit is 3-3-0 in road games and 6-7-1 overall. The Red Wings are 4-2-0 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. The Penguins won the previous meeting 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has six goals and 10 assists for the Penguins. Joel Blomqvist has over the past 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has scored one goal with 12 assists for the Red Wings. Albert Johansson has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press