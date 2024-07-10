Pendant from inaugural MLB All-Star Game up for sale from Hunt Auctions. How can fans bid?

Hunt Auctions is selling a 14K solid gold pendant given to Lou Gehrig for his victory in the MLB All-Star game in 1933. .

The pendant, auctioned as a part of an annual live auction, has an estimated sell price of $50,000-$100,000 and was called the most significant item from the 1933 All-Star Game to ever come to auction.

The 1933 All-Star Game was played at Comiskey Park in Chicago as part of the World Fair and was the brainchild of Chicago Tribune editor Arch Ward. The American League beat the National League, 4-2.

Hunt Auctions has other valuable items for sale including a signed baseball given to Mickey Vernon by United States President John F. Kennedy, an autographed baseball by U.S. President Dwight E. Eisenhower and a Babe Ruth signed baseball among other items.

All three items are expected to fetch somewhere between $40,000-$150,000.

The auction will take place on Tuesday, July 16 with select items on display earlier from July 13-16 at the E-Sports Stadium situated within the Capital One MLB All-Star Game Village.

David Hunt, president of Hunt auctions spoke about how excited he was the bring the auction to Arlington in a statement.

“We are excited to travel to Arlington, Texas for the 2024 Live Auction during MLB All-Star Week,” said Hunt, “Each season, the Midsummer Classic brings the very best of baseball to cities and fans across the country. For the last twenty years, our annual live auction has showcased the very finest historic baseball memorabilia from former players and single owner collections with numerous world record prices established. Hunt Auctions is proud to once again carry on this anticipated tradition with one of the most impressive offerings of that two-decade tenure.”

Hunt Auctions will also have free appraisers on site for fans who want to know the value of their baseball memorabilia.