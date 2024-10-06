Penalty kick lifts Minnesota United to 1-0 win over struggling Vancouver Whitecaps

VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini concedes that his Vancouver Whitecaps haven't been playing their best soccer.

After all, the team dropped a 1-0 decision to Minnesota United on Saturday — a result that leaves the squad winless in its last five Major League Soccer games (0-3-2).

“We have to be honest that we are not brilliant like we were a month ago or even three weeks ago," said Sartini, Vancouver's head coach. "I think it’s probably the toughest period of the season, where we are not brilliant. And luckily, it happens now and not in two weeks when we have the elimination games.”

The result means Minnesota passes Vancouver (13-11-8) and now sits seventh in the Western Conference standings.

The 'Caps slid down to eighth — a position that will have to play the ninth-place team in a wild-card game before first-round action begins later this month.

"We came into (Saturday's) game hoping to win the game," said Vancouver defender Sam Adekugbe. "Obviously, that wasn't the result, and we've put ourselves in a precarious position. But we just have to look forward and keep positive.

"We're in the playoffs for a reason, and we just have to showcase that in the next games."

The 'Caps have two regular-season matches left on their schedule, starting with a home game against Los Angeles FC on Oct. 13.

“The big thing that is positive is that we have a week to work," Sartini said. "We know that it’s going to be hard because we’re going to miss six players that normally start games (due to international duty). But we’ve done it before and we need to be ready to go.”

Minnesota (14-12-2) outshot the home team 16-8 across the game Saturday, and 4-2 in on-target shots. Vancouver controlled 60.5 per cent of the possession.

Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made two saves for United as he earned his seventh clean sheet of the season.

Yohei Takaoka stopped three on-target shots for Vancouver.

Minnesota tested Takaoka early, starting with a free kick near the top of the penalty area in the sixth minute where the Japanese 'keeper deftly scooped up the shot.

Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi charged into the area in the 20th minute and Takaoka came well off his line to challenge the Loons midfielder, getting a foot on the ball to send it out of play.

A minute later, Laborda took down Carlos Harvey at the top of the area. Referee Ramy Touchan immediately signalled for a penalty.

After an extended discussion, Hassani Dotson stepped up to take the kick in the 24th minute. His right-footed shot sailed into the side of the net as Takaoka dove to his left.

Dotson's fifth goal of the season gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead.

Vancouver appeared to equalize in the 35th when Adekugbe swung a ball into the six-yard box. It hit the foot of Minnesota's Miguel Tapias and sailed in over St. Clair's head.

The Whitecaps celebrated as video assistant referee Jorge Gonzalez called for review of a possible foul on the play. After checking the video, Touchan ruled Vancouver captain Ryan Gauld fouled Sang Bin Jeong before the goal. His announcement elicited boos from the announced crowd of 21,349.

"We're hoping to obviously score that goal and kick off a bit of momentum," Adekugbe said.

The 'Caps stormed into the second half with Adekugbe firing a shot on Minnesota's net in the 50th minute, only to see St. Clair calmly gobble up the ball.

The home side had another prime opportunity nine minutes later when Ryan Raposo crossed a ball into striker Brian White as he dove in moments too late to connect on a header inside the six-yard box.

Boos erupted once again in the fifth minute of injury time when Raposo was hauled down inside the penalty area without a call.

“I think the referee team had a bad night. I disagree on a couple of calls," said Sartini, who approached Touchan on the field after the final whistle. He was shown the yellow card following the interaction.

“I was a little bit probably emotional, but luckily, I didn’t say anything," the coach said. "As usual, it’s the bad thing about being Italian, we talk with the hands. And so it looks much more big and threatening than it was.”

NOTES

The Whitecaps were without striker Fafa Picault, who received a pair of yellow cards in a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday. Minnesota was also playing without a key piece as defender Michael Boxall sat out due to suspension. … Saturday marked Vancouver's seventh game across all competition in 21 days. … Midfielder Stuart Armstrong made his first MLS start after being acquired by the 'Caps in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press