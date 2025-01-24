Pellegatti expresses doubts about Milan’s Gimenez chances: “Every day that passes”

Carlo Pellegatti is refusing to get carried away with the rumours of Santiago Gimenez joining AC Milan, due to the timing of the deal it seems.

A signing like Gimenez in January is about as ambitious as they come. The Mexican striker is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe and with him scoring goals for fun in the Netherlands and Europe, it would be a fantastic signing if it happened.

Reports suggest that the striker has already agreed on a contract with Milan, and Feyenoord are currently preparing themselves for a bid from Italy for their star striker. It is expected that the offer will have to be in excess of €35 million.

For Pellegatti though, there is a lot to be done until he gets carried away in the excitement of it all, and on his YouTube channel earlier today, he discussed the situation as it stands, and his outlook has been relayed by Pianeta Milan.

“There’s always talk of Santiago Gimenez. I quote [Matteo] Moretto, today there could be an offer made to Feyenoord. It could warm the hearts of the Rossoneri fans, but the question is always the same.

“The Dutch don’t want to sell him. Yes, but what offer? If Milan were to offer €15m it would be an insult to Feyenoord. I believe that the bid must be appropriate and that it honours a player of a very high level. Every day that passes it becomes more and more difficult.

“I have to see with my own eyes that Milan will come up with €40-50m. Leave me with my doubts.”