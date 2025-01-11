Pelicans suspend Zion Williamson one game for violation of team rules

The New Orleans Pelicans suspended forward Zion Williamson one game for a “violation of team policies,” executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin announced in a news release Friday.

Williamson will miss Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“This one game suspension is a result of failing to meet our team standards,” Griffin said in a statement. “His dedication to this organization is of paramount significance to us and to him. He has taken accountability for his actions and reaffirmed that commitment to the team today. I’m confident he will continue to evolve positively on and off the floor.”

Williamson was late to the team’s flight to Philadelphia on Thursday, according to ESPN.

“I take full responsibility for this suspension,” Williamson said in a statement, “I’ve worked extremely hard in rehab to get healthy to deliver for this team. There is no excuse for being late to team activities. I have apologized to [Pelicans president] Mrs. [Gayle] Benson and my teammates and coaches and I also owe an apology to the fans. I can and will be better as a teammate and member of this organization.”

Williamson, who is among the prominent players who could be traded before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, has played in just seven games this season due to a hamstring injury and just returned from a two-month absence Tuesday, scoring 22 points in a loss to Minnesota.

