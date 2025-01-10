Pelicans suspend Zion Williamson after he was reportedly late to team flight to Philadelphia

Williamson, who recently returned to the court after a 27-game absence, will miss Friday's game against the 76ers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been suspended by the team for one game for violating team policies. Williamson will miss Friday night's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers as a result of the suspension.

Williamson's punishment reportedly came as a result of the 24-year-old forward showing up late to the team's flight to Philadelphia, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Pelicans announced the suspension on Friday, but did not clarify the specific violation. David Griffin, executive vice president of basketball operations, said in a statement that Williamson's suspension "is a result of failing to meet our team standards."

In a statement, Williamson said that he takes "full responsibility for this suspension."

"I’ve worked extremely hard in rehab to get healthy to deliver for this team. There is no excuse for being late to team activities," Williamson said. "I can and will be better as a teammate and member of this organization.”

“This one game suspension is a result of failing to meet our team standards. His dedication to this organization is of paramount significance to us and to him. He has taken accountability for his actions and reaffirmed that commitment to the team… — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 10, 2025

Williamson has reportedly been late for multiple practices, per NBA reporter Chris Haynes — a pattern of behavior that led the organization to suspend him.

Williamson returned to the court on Tuesday after a 27-game absence, finishing with 22 points and a few highlight-worthy dunks in the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The forward missed the time with a hamstring strain; he has only played in seven of the Pelicans' 37 games this season. Williamson also missed New Orleans' game against the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday, with the team opting to keep him out of the back-to-back while he is still reconditioning.