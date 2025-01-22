Pedro Porro confirms Tottenham squad stance on Ange Postecoglou

Support: Pedro Porro (John Walton/PA Wire)

Pedro Porro says Ange Postecoglou has the squad's support as the under-fire Tottenham manager navigates a nightmare injury crisis.

Defeat at Everton on Sunday was a seventh defeat in nine Premier League games for Spurs as they dropped to 15th in the table. The visit of Leicester this coming weekend, for what could be considered a relegation dogfight, could see nine first-team players missing.

Porro, who has experienced relegation before, was seen talking to fans after the loss at Goodison, and told Football London: "I spoke with the fans to be together as a family.

He added: "Two years [before I arrived at Spurs], in Spain we were relegated with Girona, this was a bad moment, but now here it's not only the fans [criticising], it's us because we're self-critical.

Ange Postecoglou with Pedro Porro (REUTERS)

"No excuses, but you have now the reality that there are 11, 12, 13 players [fit to play] for four competitions. I think only one other team in England [Liverpool)] is in four competitions, the Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup."

Such miserable form has prompted speculation over Postecoglou's future but Standard Sport understands the Australian's job is safe for now, with the club board sympathetic over the crippling injury crisis.

Porro continued: "The gaffer and the team are together, this is important ... we have a bad situation now [at Spurs], not in life because life keeps going, this is clear ... For me, in this situation, crack on, no excuses. Nothing. This is football, one day you lose, one day you win. Crack on."

He added: "For me, it's important to look at ourselves. I'm not focused on what other people are saying, if you just focus on what people are saying all the time you can't live as a footballer.

We most need to support each other and stay together. We're looking at our own errors, what we can learn from, and that's most important

Pedro Porro

"Right now we're at a time in the season where we most need to support each other and stay together. Of course internally we're looking at our own errors, what we can learn from now and that's the most important thing that will take us forward."

Porro has been one of very few players not to be struck down by injury this season. He accepts that the football calendar is far too busy, but will always make himself available for Postecoglu.

He said: "The people outside don't understand this situation, they say Pedro you have to rest, you haven't rested. For me and Deki, we've played full minutes this season, this is normal, this is football.

"Too many games, but I'm ready. If the gaffer asks 'are you ready?', I say 'yeah, no problem'. Everything for the team, for the fans and for the club, it's the most important thing for me."

Pedro Porro with Spurs captain Heung-min Son (Getty Images)

The 25-year-old - the oldest in the defence - has played alongside a rotating back-four cast of Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon and Alfie Dorrington in defence this season. Plus, remarkably four different goalkeepers in Guglielmo Vicario, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin and Antonin Kinsky.

"I don't understand this situation, but this is football," Porro said of the injuries. "I think it's crazy, when you have too many players injured, the situation for the team and the club, it's a difficult time. This is football, now we focus on recovery and the players will come back stronger."

"It's a bad situation because when you have all the back four (defenders and goalkeeper out), seniors, it's a bad situation," he said. "I think it's incredible that I am 25 [and I'm the oldest], but I have been here two years now and every game I push with everything on the pitch."