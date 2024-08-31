Joao Pedro earns Brighton draw at Arsenal after controversial red card for Declan Rice

Joao Pedro celebrates scoring Brighton's equaliser - Shutterstock/Andy Rain

Arsenal and Brighton battled to a feisty 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium in a match that was transformed by an extraordinary red card card shown to Declan Rice.

Arsenal were leading through Kai Havertz, who scored in the first half, when Rice was shown a second yellow card in bizarre circumstances shortly after the break.

Rice had already been booked for a late tackle in the first half when he chose to nudge the rolling ball slightly out of the path of Brighton defender Joel Veltman while play was stopped.

The situation was made more unusual because Veltman’s response to Rice’s touch of the ball was to follow through with his kick, therefore clattering the Arsenal midfielder. Veltman avoided punishment, while Rice was shown a second yellow card for “delaying the restart”.

Declan Rice shows his reaction to his second yellow card for kicking the ball away - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

It was Rice’s first red card in the Premier League, in his 245th appearance in the competition.

Within 10 minutes of Rice’s dismissal, Brighton had equalised through Brazilian forward Joao Pedro.

Both teams then had chances to score a winner, with goalkeepers David Raya and Bart Verbruggen standing firm in front of their respective goals.

Arsenal held by Brighton: As it happened...

03:06 PM BST

Fabian Hurzeler post-match comments

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, speaking to Match of the Day: “In the end you are one man plus so you always want to win the game. We had chances on our side but Arsenal also had two big chances.”

Thoughts on sending off: “First of all, he shoots the ball away so it is a clear yellow card, it changes the momentum of the game.

“We started to control the game and then the goal happens out of nowhere. We didn’t defend it well, the red card changed the game for sure. We wanted to win, we didn’t do it so we have to be satisfied with the draw.

“There’s still room for a lot of improvements. We try and go step-by-step.”

03:01 PM BST

Was Arteta referring to this incident?

02:57 PM BST

Mikel Arteta post-match comments

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to TNT Sports after the match.

On whether he had been given an explanation by the referee: “None, like always.”

When asked about his thoughts about the red card: “If that happens [yellow card] throughout the game, that’s fine. But it didn’t happen. In the first half, there were a number of occasions where they kicked the ball away and nothing happened. So it’s inconsistency.”

“We had to play with ten, but they should have to play with ten, because it’s a red for Veltman.”

02:47 PM BST

Rice pays the price...

And as a result of his red card today, Declan Rice will now miss Arsenal’s next match in the north London derby away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 15 September.

02:33 PM BST

Turning point of the match

Here’s the moment that has everyone talking: Declan Rice’s second yellow card in the second half.

Read more about it in detail by clicking here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/08/31/arsenal-declan-rice-sent-off-bizarre-red-card-brighton/

02:26 PM BST

Full time: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Thomas Partey concedes a free kick right on the edge of the penalty area, which is then whipped in and headed away before the final whistle shortly blows for full time.

Arsenal will be disappointed with the draw, but Brighton leave north London with a valuable point after an impressive second-half showing.

02:24 PM BST

92 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

The away side win a series of corners after building pressure on the left hand side.

But the pressure is relieved after a wild long range strike from Brighton that flies over the bar.

02:22 PM BST

90 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Six minutes of stoppage time have been announced at the Emirates Stadium.

And despite the roars from the home crowd, Brighton appear to the team best placed to get the winner.

02:20 PM BST

88 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Arsenal defender Gabriel has blocked a rasping long-range drive from Carlos Baleba, but briefly staggers to the ground, winded, before slowly getting back to his feet.

02:16 PM BST

85 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Brighton have made two more substitutions, as they chase a winner.

Julio Enciso and Simon Adingra have both made their way onto the pitch.

02:13 PM BST

83 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Brighton earn a corner, and the delivery into the box is a good one.

However, defender van Hecke collides with teammate Rutter, which leads to his header going wide of the goal.

02:12 PM BST

80 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Last ten minutes at the Emirates Stadium, with this match very finely poised for a thrilling finale.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has replaced Jurrien Timber at left back for Arsenal, after the Dutchman picks up an injury.

02:10 PM BST

77 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

What a breathless few minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

First, Yasin Ayari has the goal at his mercy but Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya scrambles across goal to block the effort.

And just over a minute later, Havertz races down the right hand side and plays a splendid low cross to the onrushing Bukayo Saka, who can only direct the ball straight into Verbruggen.

02:06 PM BST

74 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Gabriel Martinelli now enters the fray for Arsenal, after replacing captain Martin Odegaard.

But it’s Kai Havertz, who has a massive chance to give Arsenal the lead.

He bursts away from van Hecke and goes one on one with Brighton keeper Verbruggen, but his outstretched leg denies Havertz and Saka’s rebound is swiftly blocked.

02:02 PM BST

70 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Now Jurrien Timber receives a booking after bringing down Brighton winger Minteh around 40 yards from goal on the right hand side.

Meanwhile, Joel Veltman has gone down injured on the ground, to the ire of the disgruntled Arsenal fans.

They then focus their attention onto the referee, with chants of “You’re not fit to referee!”

Brighton then make two changes with Estupinan and Georgino Rutter coming onto the pitch.

01:58 PM BST

68 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Brighton earn a corner, but only after some brilliant defending denies Danny Welbeck with a tap in after a Brighton cross is fired in from the left.

01:56 PM BST

View from the Emirates

Declan Rice was sent off in extraordinary circumstances in the second half of Arsenal’s meeting with Brighton on Saturday.



Rice, who had been shown a yellow card for a late tackle in the first half, received a second yellow at the start of the second half for seemingly nudging the ball away from Brighton’s Joel Veltman while play was stopped.



The situation was made more bizarre because Veltman’s response to Rice’s touch of the ball was to follow through with his kick, therefore clattering Rice. As Rice went down to ground, holding his leg, the home supporters called for Veltman to be sent off. There was huge shock in the Emirates Stadium when the referee, Chris Kavanagh, instead produced a red card for Rice.



Arsenal were leading 1-0 at the time of Rice’s dismissal. Brighton scored an equaliser through Joao Pedro nine minutes later.

01:54 PM BST

62 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Both the Arsenal fans and players appeared stunned by events from the past ten minutes.

Riccardo Calafiori has replaced Leandro Trossard, but Brighton are now asserting their dominance on this match.

01:48 PM BST

GOAL: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Joao Pedro celebrates after equalising for Brighton. - Alastair Grant/AP

And Brighton have equalised, with Joao Pedro getting the leveller!

Lewis Dunk plays a sumptuous through ball that slices through the heart of the Arsenal defence.

The ball finds Welbeck, who produces a fine save from Raya but the rebound is gobbled up by Joao Pedro, smashing in the rebound.

01:44 PM BST

View from the Emirates

What to make of that decision, then? Blimey. Presumably Rice has been booked (his second yellow) for nudging the ball away from Veltman... but then Veltman boots Rice! Extraordinary. The Arsenal fans are furious.

01:39 PM BST

48 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 0

Declan Rice prods the ball away after conceding a foul. - Sport Scan

Brighton's Joel Veltman then kicks out at Rice before a melee ensues. - Sport Scan

Rice, to his astonishment receives a second yellow card from referee Chris Kavanagh. - Getty Images

Declan Rice has received a second yellow card, as Arsenal go down to ten men.

After giving away a free kick deep into the Brighton half, Rice prods the ball away from Joel Veltman, who then kicks out.

Veltman receives a yellow card, but a bemused Rice picks up a second yellow card and trudges off the pitch.

01:37 PM BST

46 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 0

Arsenal almost pull off a tremendous start to the second half after some excellent build up play from Trossard and Jurrien Timber sets up Declan Rice, whose shot is blocked by Jack Hinselwood.

01:35 PM BST

Second half starts

And the second half has commenced, with Arsenal restarting the match.

01:30 PM BST

Saka and Havertz off to flying starts

01:22 PM BST

View from the Emirates

This is an enjoyably tetchy and tight game. Brighton are causing problems, with Arsenal struggling to build their usual rhythm in midfield, but they made one defensive mistake and were punished for it.



Bukayo Saka has started this season with real purpose and drive. He has already registered three assists (and scored one goal) in two and a half matches.

01:21 PM BST

Half time: Arsenal 1 Brighton 0

Brighton earn a free kick after Joao Pedro’s delightful footwork bamboozled Bukayo Saka, before the Brazilian is brought down by Thomas Partey, who picks up a yellow card.

The free kick is then cleared away before the half time whistle eventually blows.

01:18 PM BST

47 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 0

Four minutes of stoppage time will be played at the Emirates.

And Leandro Trossard does well after controlling a terrific cross field pass, cutting inside from the left before firing a right footed effort that is held by Verbruggen.

01:14 PM BST

43 minutes: Arsenal 1 Brighton 0

A big sigh of relief is breathed by Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, after he receives a yellow card for a very late challenge in the middle of the pitch.

The protests from Brighton manager Hürzeler then earn the German a booking, to the audible delight of the home supporters.

01:10 PM BST

View from the Emirates

Brighton have defended very well in the last 25 minutes but that’s a terrible goal to concede. Lewis Dunk muscled out of an aerial challenge by Bukayo Saka... from a Brighton perspective, that simply cannot be happening. Superb finish by Kai Havertz.

01:09 PM BST

GOAL! - Arsenal 1 Brighton 0 - Havertz

Arsenal break the deadlock and it’s Kai Havertz who gets onto the scoresheet with a wonderful lob over the goalkeeper after Saka brushes off Lewis Dunk and puts through Havertz on goal.

Havertz lob

Havertz celeb

01:07 PM BST

35 minutes: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

One amusing feature of this first half is Leandro Trossard receiving a cascade of boos from the travelling support each time he receives the ball, before the Arsenal fans respond by heartily singing his name.

Though in truth, the Belgian has had a rather quiet 35 or so minutes in this match, with opposing defender Joel Veltman having the upper hand in their contests thus far.

01:04 PM BST

View from the Emirates

Martin Odegaard looks to be in a fair amount of pain at the moment. He took two whacks in the space of a few minutes and is not moving well at all. Clearly he’s trying to run it off...

01:03 PM BST

31 minutes: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Kaoru Mitoma has gone close to opening the scoring for Brighton, after a fast break.

The Japanese winger’s first time volley bounces past the post after opposite winger Minteh hooks the ball across the penalty area.

01:00 PM BST

28 minutes: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Brighton are now beginning to grow into this match.

First, Joao Pedro shimmies past Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on the left-hand side, before his low cross is intercepted by William Saliba.

Shortly afterwards, Brighton then force Arsenal into conceding a corner, but nothing comes of it.

12:58 PM BST

Early injury for Milner

James Milner looks to the Arsenal bench, as he is unable to continue. - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

12:53 PM BST

View from the Emirates

I’m not sure if this is coming across on the television but it’s unusually windy inside the Emirates Stadium today.



Windy conditions are famously tricky to play in, and it is perhaps no coincidence that both teams are playing quite a lot of long passes.

12:52 PM BST

20 minutes: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Odegaard now is down on the turf receiving treatment after being on the end of a hefty challenge.

He gingerly rises onto his feet, but looks like he will be fine to continue.

12:50 PM BST

18 minutes: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Arsenal are firmly on top in this match, and have another great opportunity.

Ben White’s excellent crossfield pass finds Leandro Trossard, whose whipped cross finds Odegaard in the middle, but the Arsenal captain’s effort is fired into the midriff of Verbruggen.

12:47 PM BST

17 minutes: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Brighton have been forced to make an early change, as Premier League stalwart James Milner has been replaced by Ayari.

12:46 PM BST

14 minutes: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Brighton have their first chance of the day, as Minteh plants a downward header that prompts goalkeeper David Raya into action, who springs to his left and palms the ball away before collecting the ball at his second attempt.

12:44 PM BST

View from the Emirates

First impression here is that Brighton are playing a very high defensive line. That’s Fabian Hurzeler’s usual approach but most teams prefer to sit deeper when they come to the Emirates.



Arsenal are already looking to get in behind. It could be a long afternoon for Jack Hinshelwood, playing out of position at left-back, as he goes up against Bukayo Saka.

12:41 PM BST

11 minutes: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Arsenal win a corner, as they are mounting significant pressure on Brighton’s goal.

But Declan Rice’s ball into the box bounces off defender Gabriel for a goal kick.

12:40 PM BST

7 minutes: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Saka has started this game very well, as he wins a free kick on the right hand side of the box.

The 22 year old’s delivery is poor, but he then combines with Martin Odegaard, who delivers a brilliant scooped pass into Saka’s path who can only fire the ball into Verburggen’s body.

12:37 PM BST

5 minutes: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Brighton make their first meaningful inroads into the Arsenal half, with Joao Pedro advancing with the ball on the left. But his pass into the middle is intercepted by Thomas Partey, as the home side play out from Brighton’s press.

12:33 PM BST

2 minutes: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Arsenal look threatening in these opening stages, with Bukayo Saka skating past Brighton defenders on the right hand side, before his cross from the byline is blocked, and Brighton scramble to clear the lines.

12:30 PM BST

Kick off!

And the game is underway, with Brighton kicking off proceedings in their bright yellow shirts.

12:29 PM BST

Both teams out of the tunnel...

Kick off is almost upon us, as Arsenal’s pre-match anthem rings out around the Emirates.

12:28 PM BST

Beware the old boys...

Both teams boast former players within their respective attacks in great form, who will be keen to make their mark this afternoon.

Leandro Trossard, who scored with his first touch off the bench in Arsenal’s 2-0 win away at Aston Villa last week, played for Brighton between 2019 and 2023, scoring 25 Premier League during his time in east Sussex.

Meanwhile his former teammate Danny Welbeck, is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since January 2014.

The 33-year-old, played for Arsenal between 2014 and 2019, scoring 16 goals in 88 Premier League matches for the north London side.

Will either of these men end up haunting their former side today?

Trossard Villa

Trossard Brighton

Welbeck Brighton

Welbeck Arsenal

12:04 PM BST

New signings at Arsenal, but all not in squad.

Raheem Sterling joined Arsenal on loan from Chelsea in the early hours of this morning. - Stuart MacFarlane/Getty Images

Neto Arsenal

Merino Arsenal

Arsenal have made three signings this week, two of which were completed yesterday on deadline day: Raheem Sterling (first) signed on loan from Chelsea, as well as 35-year-old goalkeeper Neto, (second) on loan from Bournemouth . On Tuesday, the club confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino (third) from Real Sociedad for an initial £27 million.

All three signings, however, are not included in today’s matchday squad. Sterling and Neto were both not registered in time for today’s fixture, while Merino suffered an arm injury in his first training session with the club, which is expected to keep him on the sidelines for at least a few weeks.

11:47 AM BST

Some stats to whet your appetite...

Arsenal have won three of their last four league matches against Brighton.

Brighton have won three of their seven top-flight away matches versus the Gunners (D1, L3).

The visitors could win their opening three games of a Premier League season for the first time.

In 2024, only Cole Palmer (15 goals, 10 assists) and Erling Haaland (17 goals, one assist) have more Premier League goal involvements as Kai Havertz (10 goals, seven assists). The Arsenal no. 29 has also scored in each of his last three league meetings with Brighton.

Brighton striker and former Arsenal man Danny Welbeck is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since January 2014.

11:36 AM BST

Team lineups in full

Arsenal XI

Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Havertz.

Subs: Setford, Martinelli, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, Salah.

Brighton XI

Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Veltman, Baleba, Milner, Minteh, Mitoma, Welbeck, Pedro.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Julio, Webster, Enciso, Rutter, Adingra, Ayari, Estupinan.

11:26 AM BST

Brighton team news

TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's our starting XI to take on @Arsenal in the @PremierLeague. 📝 pic.twitter.com/Y6R1YK02FN — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 31, 2024

Meanwhile, the visitors have made two changes to their starting XI from their last-gasp win over Man Utd.

Bart Verbruggen comes in for Jason Steele in goal, while Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba enters the team in place of Billy Gilmour, who joined Italian side Napoli yesterday.

11:22 AM BST

Arsenal team news

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



One change from last time out - Trossard replaces Martinelli



Let's keep this momentum going, Gunners ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2024

Just one change in the starting XI for Arsenal, as former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard replaces Gabriel Martinelli on the left-hand side of the attack.

11:20 AM BST

A very absorbing encounter awaits...

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the weekend’s first piece of Premier League action, as Arsenal take on Brighton at the Emirates Stadium, which kicks off at 12:30pm.

Despite just over twelve hours passing since the summer transfer window officially closed, some supporters may still need more time to process the flurry of arrivals and departures that took place on deadline day yesterday.

Arsenal fans, for instance had to wait until the early hours of this morning for winger Raheem Sterling’s loan signing from Chelsea to be announced. The 29-year-old, along with goalkeeper Neto from Bournemouth, both represent the club’s deadline day incomings, while notable exits yesterday included goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton, striker Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace and wide forward Reiss Nelson departing to Fulham on loan.

Other than the sale of midfielder Billy Gilmour to Napoli in Serie A, Brighton meanwhile had a relatively quiet 24 hours, but still ended the summer window with one of Europe’s largest net spends, totalling over £157 million.

Focusing back to matters on the pitch now, this afternoon in north London promises to provide a very absorbing encounter between two teams who have both started their league campaigns strongly.

Arsenal have started their title pursuit with a pair of hard-fought 2-0 wins, at home to Wolves and away to Aston Villa last Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been in remarkable league form in 2024, winning 18 of their 20 Premier League matches during this calendar year, and are aiming to become the first Arsenal team to win nine straight league games since the ‘Invincibles’ did so two decades ago between January and March 2004.

However, today’s visitors Brighton have a penchant for upsetting the apple cart in north London, having emerged victorious in three of their previous five away trips to the Emirates Stadium.

New manager Fabian Hürzeler has made an impressive start to life as a Premier League manager, with a comprehensive 3-0 away win at Everton, and a dramatic late 2-1 triumph over Manchester United in his first competitive home match at the Amex Stadium.

Incredibly, the 31-year-old German has become the first Brighton manager to win their opening two league matches this century, and the admirers he has gathered in his first few months at the helm in east Sussex may rise considerably if he can guide his team to another memorable result at the Emirates.

In the other dugout, Arteta will know three points will be essential to maintain Arsenal’s early season momentum, especially given that two difficult away fixtures against Tottenham and Manchester City await his side, immediately after the international break.

Team news to follow.