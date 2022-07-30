Pedestrian critically injured after hanging on to bus and then getting run over

A pedestrian was run over by a bus and seriously injured Saturday after clinging to the vehicle as it left a Kansas City metro stop.

Kansas City police are still investigating the incident, according to officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Authorities responded at 4:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon to calls of a person critically injured just south of Truman Road and Prospect Ave.

An initial police investigation determined a Ride KC bus was pulling away from a metro stop when a pedestrian grabbed ahold of the bus.

As the bus traveled south on Prospect, the pedestrian lost their grip and slipped. They fell to the ground and were run over by the rear wheels of the bus. The bus driver was not injured.

Officers transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where the person remains in extremely critical condition, Drake said.