Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: Historical photos show the Dec. 7, 1941 attack in Hawaii

On Dec. 7, 1941, a surprise attack at the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii would officially begin the United States' involvement in World War II.

That day, which President Franklin Roosevelt would notably call "a date which will live in infamy," is now recognized each year as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

According to the National Park Service, 2,403 service members and civilians were killed and another 1,178 people were injured in the attack. Two U.S. Navy battleships – the USS Arizona and the USS Utah – were also permanently sunk, and 188 aircraft were destroyed.

Commemorations are held every year in Hawaii and across the country to mark the day, and American flags will be flown at half-staff.

What is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day? What to know about 1941 attack that sent US into WWII

Photos from the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941.

A rescue boat picks up a crewman from the burning USS West Virginia.

The US Pacific Fleet burns in its home base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaï after 360 Japanese warplanes made a massive surprise attack, 07 December 1941, which will end a long struggle on the part of isolationist forces in the US to stay out of the war.

AP File The battleship USS Arizona belches smoke as it topples over into the sea during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941. The ship sank with more than 80 percent of its 1,500-man crew.

Three U.S. battleships are hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Japan's bombing of U.S. military bases at Pearl Harbor brings the U.S. into World War II. From left are: USS West Virginia, severely damaged; USS Tennessee, damaged; and USS Arizona, sunk.

The destroyer USS Shaw explodes after being hit by bombs during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941. (AP Photo)

This US Navy file image shows the USS California burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, people buy newspapers reporting the Japanese attack on U.S. bases in the Pacific Ocean, at Times Square in New York.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pearl Harbor Day: Photos show Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Hawaii